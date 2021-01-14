Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.81. 3,025 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 1,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Worley from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Worley Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors. It operates through Energy and Chemical Services; Mining, Minerals, and Metal Services; Major Projects and Integrated Solutions; and Advisian segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

