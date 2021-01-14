DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Stock Price Down 5.2%

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $166.96 and last traded at $166.96. Approximately 1,214 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.21.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.19.

DSV Panalpina A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DSDVF)

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and sea-air freight services; standard sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

