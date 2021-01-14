First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) fell 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.39 and last traded at $13.49. 25,739 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 470% from the average session volume of 4,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.63.

Get First Trust Mortgage Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMY. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:FMY)

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.