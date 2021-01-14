First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) fell 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.39 and last traded at $13.49. 25,739 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 470% from the average session volume of 4,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.63.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:FMY)
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
