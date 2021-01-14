Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Shares Up 0.1%

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) shares shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.67 and last traded at $29.60. 18,019 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.57.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCOW. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $557,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 342.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 116,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 90,020 shares in the last quarter.

