Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L) (LON:SUMO) Shares Down 1.8%

Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L) (LON:SUMO) shares fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 320.10 ($4.18) and last traded at GBX 323 ($4.22). 190,415 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 335,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 329 ($4.30).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L) to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 340 ($4.44) in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 250 ($3.27).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 317.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 239.71. The stock has a market cap of £546.86 million and a PE ratio of 48.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55.

In other Sumo Group Plc (SUMO.L) news, insider David Wilton purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34) per share, with a total value of £17,920 ($23,412.59).

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and provides video games in the United Kingdom, India, and Canada. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers creative and development services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, films, and visual effects.

