iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Stock Price Up 0%

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG)’s stock price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $85.00 and last traded at $84.98. Approximately 2,849 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 3,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.95.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.24.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISHG)

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

