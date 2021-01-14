Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Short Interest Down 75.0% in December

Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nuvera Communications stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296. Nuvera Communications has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.04. The company has a market capitalization of $98.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.47.

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Nuvera Communications had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $16.34 million during the quarter.

Nuvera Communications, Inc, a diversified communications company, engages in local telephone exchange and communications businesses. It offers local services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its network.

