Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Short Interest Down 76.9% in December

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NNUP remained flat at $$0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday. 9,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,581. Nocopi Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17.

Nocopi Technologies Company Profile

Nocopi Technologies, Inc develops and markets specialty reactive inks for applications in the large educational and toy products; and technologies for document and product authentication. The company offers specialty inks for coloring books, activity kits, play sheets, single use place mats, greeting cards, board games, promotional products, or other paper-based applications; and anti-counterfeiting and anti-diversion technologies and products for various applications in the authentication of documents having intrinsic value, such as merchandise receipts, checks, travellers' checks, gift certificates, and event tickets, as well as product labelling and packaging services.

