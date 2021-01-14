Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Short Interest Down 76.9% in December

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS NNUP remained flat at $$0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday. 9,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,581. Nocopi Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17.
Nocopi Technologies Company Profile
