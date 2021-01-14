Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the December 15th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NDVAF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,639. Indiva has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20.

Indiva Company Profile

Indiva Limited operates as a licensed producer of cannabis products in Canada. It creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire Cannabis Salt, Artisan Batch, and other powered by INDIVA products through license agreements and partnerships.

