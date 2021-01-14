Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the December 15th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NDVAF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,639. Indiva has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20.
Indiva Company Profile
