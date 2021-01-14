Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 73.0% from the December 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LZAGY traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $66.60. 99,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,829. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.96 and its 200-day moving average is $61.64. The company has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 0.70. Lonza Group has a 12 month low of $32.09 and a 12 month high of $68.99.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Friday, January 8th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lonza Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

