Vidulum Reaches Market Cap of $115,856.34 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 30.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $115,856.34 and $17,357.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vidulum has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000900 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000579 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 64.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 146.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vidulum Coin Trading

Vidulum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

