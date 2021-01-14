Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limbach Holdings, Inc. provides building systems. The Company engineers, constructs and services the mechanical, plumbing, air conditioning, heating, building automation, electrical and control systems. Limbach Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of NASDAQ LMB traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.24. The company had a trading volume of 132,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,522. Limbach has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.37. The stock has a market cap of $112.87 million, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.22. Limbach had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Limbach will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Limbach stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,677 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Limbach as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 17.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls through the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

