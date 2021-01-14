PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.92% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PageGroup PLC operates as a recruitment consultancy. It provides recruitment services for permanent, contract and temporary staff at clerical and qualified professional and executive levels. PageGroup PLC, formerly known as Michael Page International plc, is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom. “

Get PageGroup alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of PageGroup in a report on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. PageGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MPGPF remained flat at $$6.31 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.25. PageGroup has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $6.65.

About PageGroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services. The company offers executive search services; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, and Page Outsourcing primary brands.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PageGroup (MPGPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.