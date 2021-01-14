Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 91.3% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

JPRRF remained flat at $$3,235.80 on Wednesday. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a 52-week low of $3,235.80 and a 52-week high of $3,235.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,978.22.

Get Japan Prime Realty Investment alerts:

Japan Prime Realty Investment Company Profile

Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation (JPR) was established on September 14, 2001 under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended), and was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Real Estate Investment Trust Section on June 14, 2002 with 289,600 outstanding investment units.

Featured Story: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Prime Realty Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Prime Realty Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.