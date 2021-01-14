Quaterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRRF) Short Interest Up 525.0% in December

Quaterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRRF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a growth of 525.0% from the December 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

QTRRF remained flat at $$0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,074. Quaterra Resources has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07.

Quaterra Resources Company Profile

Quaterra Resources Inc operates as a copper exploration and development company primarily in the United States. It holds 100% interests in the MacArthur and Yerington properties; and holds an option to earn a 100% interest in the Bear, Wassuk, and Butte Valley properties located in Nevada, as well as holds an option to acquire a 90% interest in the Groundhog copper prospect located to the southwest of Anchorage, Alaska.

