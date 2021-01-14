Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Short Interest Update

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OUTKY shares. ValuEngine lowered Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Outokumpu Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Outokumpu Oyj stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 350. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1.51. Outokumpu Oyj has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $2.40.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Outokumpu Oyj will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

