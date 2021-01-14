SEC Newgate S.p.A. (SECG.L) (LON:SECG) Trading 5.3% Higher

SEC Newgate S.p.A. (SECG.L) (LON:SECG)’s share price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 47.40 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 47.40 ($0.62). 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 4,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45 ($0.59).

The stock has a market cap of £11.49 million and a P/E ratio of 11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 42.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 45.58.

SEC Newgate S.p.A. (SECG.L) Company Profile (LON:SECG)

SEC Newgate S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides public relations, advocacy, communications, and public affairs services in Italy, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Colombia, Spain, Poland, France, Germany, Australia, Hong Kong, China, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and Morocco. It provides a range of communications, public affairs, and integrated services specializing in corporate and financial communications, consumer PR, investor relations, financial communications, B2B PR, public affairs, digital services, research, analytics, and media planning and buying.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for SEC Newgate S.p.A. (SECG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEC Newgate S.p.A. (SECG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.