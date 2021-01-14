Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:DSE) Short Interest Down 90.0% in December

Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:DSE) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the December 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:DSE) by 156.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,155 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

Shares of DSE traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $5.48. 22,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,689. Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $41.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.93.

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co and Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.