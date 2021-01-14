Epicore BioNetworks Inc. (EBN.V) (CVE:EBN) Shares Down 0.8%

Epicore BioNetworks Inc. (EBN.V) (CVE:EBN)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.29 and last traded at C$1.29. 54,778 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 29,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.29.

Epicore BioNetworks Inc. (EBN.V) Company Profile (CVE:EBN)

Epicore BioNetworks Inc (Epicore) develops, manufactures and markets specialty biotechnology, biochemical and nutrition products. Epicore specialty biochemical products are mixtures of specialty organic, inorganic and biochemical ingredients that facilitate microbe and plant growth. Some Epicore products (such as its EPIZYM-AGP COMPLETE) stimulate algae growth, an important property in shrimp and bivalve hatcheries that grow algae as animal food.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Epicore BioNetworks Inc. (EBN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epicore BioNetworks Inc. (EBN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.