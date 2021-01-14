Joint Ventures (JOINT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5,354.00

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $38,587.04 and $5,354.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Joint Ventures alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00041842 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005525 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.97 or 0.00376608 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00040070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,508.50 or 0.04030103 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00013022 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Joint Ventures Coin Profile

Joint Ventures (CRYPTO:JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “JOINTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Joint Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joint Ventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.