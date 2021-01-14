Block-Logic 24 Hour Volume Hits $406.00 (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Block-Logic has a market cap of $1.11 million and $406.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Block-Logic token can currently be purchased for $0.0487 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Block-Logic

Block-Logic (BLTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 tokens. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

Block-Logic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

