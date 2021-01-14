NEST Protocol Tops One Day Volume of $16.29 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. In the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. NEST Protocol has a market capitalization of $39.83 million and $16.29 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEST Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0228 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00030057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00108019 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.68 or 0.00239600 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00060025 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00058110 BTC.

NEST Protocol Token Profile

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,982,920,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,748,764,436 tokens. The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEST Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

