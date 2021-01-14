UMA Trading Down 17.8% Over Last Week (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last week, UMA has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. UMA has a total market capitalization of $481.52 million and approximately $15.05 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA token can now be bought for about $8.67 or 0.00023176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00030057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00108019 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.68 or 0.00239600 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00060025 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00058110 BTC.

UMA Token Profile

UMA’s total supply is 101,131,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,506,671 tokens. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project

Buying and Selling UMA

UMA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

