$802.62 Million in Sales Expected for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) will post $802.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $767.00 million and the highest is $840.00 million. Clean Harbors posted sales of $871.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year sales of $3.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.62. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $779.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CLH has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.27.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 19,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $1,398,705.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,298,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,710,948.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $91,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,799.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,398. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 4.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 73.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 216,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,005,000 after acquiring an additional 91,750 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 14.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 20.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

CLH traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,332. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.18. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $88.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

