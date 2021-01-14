PowerTrade Fuel (PTF) Price Reaches $0.33

PowerTrade Fuel (CURRENCY:PTF) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. PowerTrade Fuel has a total market cap of $5.85 million and approximately $222,405.00 worth of PowerTrade Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PowerTrade Fuel has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. One PowerTrade Fuel token can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000881 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PowerTrade Fuel alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00041918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005533 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.07 or 0.00376498 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00040021 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,505.92 or 0.04019154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00013026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PowerTrade Fuel Profile

PTF is a token. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2020. PowerTrade Fuel’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,719,525 tokens. PowerTrade Fuel’s official Twitter account is @PowerTradeHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PowerTrade Fuel is power.trade

PowerTrade Fuel Token Trading

PowerTrade Fuel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerTrade Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerTrade Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PowerTrade Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PTFUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PowerTrade Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PowerTrade Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.