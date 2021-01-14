PAC Global Price Tops $0.0009 (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 56.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. PAC Global has a total market cap of $10.99 million and $3,344.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAC Global coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAC Global has traded up 61.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PAC Global

PAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 12,917,815,923 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

PAC Global can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

