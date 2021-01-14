Terracoin (TRC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $235.00

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 23.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Terracoin has a total market cap of $438,272.01 and approximately $235.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,468.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $491.47 or 0.01311697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.21 or 0.00550352 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00045998 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.88 or 0.00175820 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001615 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000243 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TRCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.