Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $867.99 Million

Brokerages expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) will report $867.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $828.04 million to $905.00 million. Sensata Technologies reported sales of $846.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $788.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ST. Cowen upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

NYSE ST traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.52. 851,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,303. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $61.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.14, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Zide sold 6,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $257,682.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $2,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,775 shares of company stock worth $5,626,496 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ossiam boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 175.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 95.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

