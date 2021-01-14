Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Orient Overseas (International) stock remained flat at $$63.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.30. Orient Overseas has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $63.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Orient Overseas (International) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers trunk and intermodal services; freight management services and IT solutions; supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

