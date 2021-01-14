Short Interest in PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Decreases By 69.7%

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decrease of 69.7% from the December 15th total of 93,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,302,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PMCB stock remained flat at $$0.02 on Wednesday. 18,786,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,450,457. PharmaCyte Biotech has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable non-metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes.

