NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Short Interest Update

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of NEXT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of NEXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital raised shares of NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NXGPY remained flat at $$52.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,900. NEXT has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $54.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.63 and a 200-day moving average of $40.03.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

