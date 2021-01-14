Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in December

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ILKAY stock remained flat at $$24.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Iluka Resources has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average of $29.20.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Iluka Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Iluka Resources Company Profile

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, Mining Area C, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Iluka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iluka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.