Velocity Composites plc (VEL.L) (LON:VEL) Shares Down 9%

Velocity Composites plc (VEL.L) (LON:VEL)’s stock price dropped 9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19.12 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19.12 ($0.25). Approximately 4,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 13,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.27).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.76, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of £6.93 million and a PE ratio of -7.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 19.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 17.67.

Velocity Composites plc (VEL.L) Company Profile (LON:VEL)

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

