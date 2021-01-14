Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB.F) (FRA:PBB) Trading Up 1.6%

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB.F) (FRA:PBB)’s stock price was up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €9.31 ($10.95) and last traded at €9.25 ($10.88). Approximately 343,249 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €9.10 ($10.71).

Several equities analysts have commented on PBB shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €8.14 ($9.58).

Get Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB.F) alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is €8.91 and its 200-day moving average price is €6.77.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.