DXI Energy Inc. (DXI.TO) (TSE:DXI) Trading Up 14%

DXI Energy Inc. (DXI.TO) (TSE:DXI)’s stock price was up 14% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65. Approximately 4,170 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 93,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$164.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,080.63, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.19.

DXI Energy Inc. (DXI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:DXI)

DXI Energy Inc acquires, explores for, and develops energy projects with a focus on oil and gas exploration in Canada and the United States. It holds interests in the Kokopelli project that covers an area of approximately 7,100 square miles with reserves of coal, oil shale, and natural gas located in Piceance Basin, Western Colorado; and Woodrush project consisting of 13,093 net acres situated in the Peace River Arch of British Columbia and Alberta.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for DXI Energy Inc. (DXI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXI Energy Inc. (DXI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.