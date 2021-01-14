Arion Price Tops $0.0041 on Major Exchanges (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One Arion token can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Arion has traded down 31.4% against the dollar. Arion has a market cap of $55,256.78 and approximately $2.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00030314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00108245 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00239769 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00060160 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00058208 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 13,439,335 tokens. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ARIONUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.