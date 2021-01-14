Graviocoin Price Tops $0.0481 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. One Graviocoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0481 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $3.47 million and $1,856.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded up 27.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.94 or 0.00390282 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000035 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 tokens. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

