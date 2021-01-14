Stealth (XST) Trading 11.2% Lower This Week

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One Stealth token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0677 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges. Stealth has a market cap of $2.59 million and $8,965.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stealth has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stealth alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001280 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000444 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000387 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00019709 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stealth Token Profile

Stealth is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,240,618 tokens. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Token Trading

Stealth can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XSTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Stealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stealth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.