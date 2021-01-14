BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.56 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to post $3.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.60 billion and the lowest is $3.50 billion. BorgWarner posted sales of $2.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year sales of $9.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.74 billion to $9.84 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.04 billion to $15.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BWA. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays cut shares of BorgWarner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 147.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,661,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $552,856,000 after buying an additional 9,344,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,500,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $600,482,000 after purchasing an additional 78,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,611,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $372,346,000 after purchasing an additional 177,183 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,570,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $332,021,000 after purchasing an additional 467,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 109.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,156,000 after purchasing an additional 860,962 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWA stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.15. 2,190,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,160,102. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

