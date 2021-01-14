$213.29 Million in Sales Expected for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) to announce $213.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $213.20 million and the highest is $213.38 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full-year sales of $795.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $795.40 million to $795.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $867.51 million, with estimates ranging from $866.90 million to $868.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.33 million. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BSY. Mizuho increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

BSY stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,665. Bentley Systems has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%.

In other news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 25,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 542,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,718,948.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David J. Hollister sold 300,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $9,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,763,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,925,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth $17,386,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $11,776,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,730,000. Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at about $7,065,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth about $6,177,000. 4.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

