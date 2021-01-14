Odyssey (OCN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $257,354.00

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Odyssey has a market cap of $1.73 million and $257,354.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Odyssey has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Odyssey token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00030292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00108660 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.59 or 0.00242941 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00060268 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00058853 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

