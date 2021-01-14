Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $85.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) will report sales of $85.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.70 million and the lowest is $77.00 million. Black Stone Minerals reported sales of $103.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year sales of $359.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $354.00 million to $369.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $318.77 million, with estimates ranging from $297.00 million to $346.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.20). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $43.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.91 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BSM shares. BidaskClub upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.57.

Shares of NYSE BSM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,879. Black Stone Minerals has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 380,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 446,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 118,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million acres located in 41 states in the United States.

