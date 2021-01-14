Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.18

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.18 and last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safestore currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

