$2.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) will announce sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.06 billion and the lowest is $1.96 billion. Santander Consumer USA reported sales of $2.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full year sales of $8.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.99 billion to $8.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.82 billion to $8.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Santander Consumer USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

Shares of SC traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.25. 832,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,745. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.13. Santander Consumer USA has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 58.77 and a quick ratio of 58.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 4.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 29.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

