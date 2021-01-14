Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Price Tops $0.0271 on Exchanges

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $11.98 million and $35.59 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a token. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 441,512,615 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

