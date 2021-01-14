Niobium Coin (NBC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $209,741.52

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded down 40.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Niobium Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Niobium Coin has a market cap of $209,741.52 and $1,348.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Niobium Coin has traded 53% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Niobium Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00042056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.21 or 0.00377724 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00040693 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,488.36 or 0.04009604 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00013285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Niobium Coin Coin Profile

Niobium Coin is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

Niobium Coin Coin Trading

Niobium Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NBCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Niobium Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobium Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.