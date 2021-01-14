Sky Petroleum, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sky Petroleum, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 313.3% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:SKPI remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. Sky Petroleum has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02.

About Sky Petroleum

Sky Petroleum, Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties of others under arrangements in which the company finances the costs in exchange for interests in the oil or natural gas revenue generated by the properties. It has a production sharing contract with the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Energy of Albania for three exploration blocks, including Four, Five, and Dumre blocks in the Republic of Albania.

