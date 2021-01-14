Sky Petroleum, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sky Petroleum, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 313.3% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
OTCMKTS:SKPI remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. Sky Petroleum has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02.
About Sky Petroleum
Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Sky Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sky Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.