Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) Short Interest Up 275.2% in December

Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, a growth of 275.2% from the December 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,070,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SGMD remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. 41,355,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,055,215. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.16. Sugarmade has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.
About Sugarmade
