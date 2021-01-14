Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Short Interest Update

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,800 shares, a decline of 73.7% from the December 15th total of 420,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 461,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS SCGLY remained flat at $$4.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 62,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,538. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter. Société Générale Société anonyme had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Société Générale Société anonyme currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services to individuals, professionals, local authorities, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to corporate and individual customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.