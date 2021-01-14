RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Short Interest Update

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 294.6% from the December 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Societe Generale lowered shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

RWEOY stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.46. The stock had a trading volume of 57,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,312. The firm has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $47.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.35.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 69.17% and a return on equity of 0.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production.

