RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Short Interest Update

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 294.6% from the December 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Societe Generale lowered shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.
RWEOY stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.46. The stock had a trading volume of 57,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,312. The firm has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $47.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.35.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production.
